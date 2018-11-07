Equinor successful bids for three new licences offshore Newfoundland

Equinor will operate two exploration parcels, NL18-CFB01-14 (Equinor Canada 70%, Husky Energy 30%) and NL18-CFB01-15 (Equinor Canada 60%, Suncor Energy 40%), totalling 412,644 hectares (4,126 square kilometres), and will participate in the Suncor Energy-operated parcel NL18-CFB02-01, totalling 142,500 hectares (1,425 square kilometres), (Suncor Energy 40%, Equinor Canada 30%, Husky Energy 30%).

“We are pleased to have secured significant acreage and new exploration opportunities offshore Canada. The successful bids aligns with Equinor’s strategy of developing our position in prolific basins,” said Tim Dodson, Equinor’s executive vice president for exploration.

“These exploration investments provide Equinor an important opportunity to advance our position in a region where we have a well-established exploration portfolio while we continue to evaluate and mature our existing exploration assets in the Flemish Pass Basin,” said Dodson.

The West Hercules drilling rig. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

Equinor has been active in Canada since 1996, and operates the 2013 Bay du Nord discovery, located in the Flemish Pass Basin. Equinor also holds an extensive exploration and partner-operated development position offshore Newfoundland, with partnership interests in the producing Hibernia, Terra Nova and Hebron fields.

For further information:

Alex Collins Head of Communications Equinor Canada709-738-8644 or 709-769-8967 acoll@equinor.com