Cheniere Energy ships first LNG export cargo from Corpus Christi

LNG

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced that the first commissioning cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has loaded and departed from its Corpus Christi liquefaction facility in Texas, marking the first export of LNG from the state and from a greenfield liquefaction facility in the lower 48 states. The LNG was loaded on the LNG carrier Maria Energy, chartered by Cheniere Marketing, LLP.

“Exporting the first commissioning cargo of LNG from Texas demonstrates Cheniere’s ability to deliver projects safely and ahead of schedule, including the first greenfield LNG export facility in the lower 48 states,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “This milestone further reinforces Cheniere’s position as the leader in U.S. LNG, with a world-scale liquefaction platform that provides significant competitive advantages as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

The Corpus Christi liquefaction facility consists of three large-scale LNG production units -- or trains -- and supporting infrastructure, with an additional seven smaller trains proposed. The facility’s first train produced first LNG in November and is expected to reach substantial completion in the first quarter of 2019. Train 2 is expected to reach substantial completion in the second half of 2019, and Train 3 in the second half of 2021. The facility will also feature three LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 10.1 billion cubic feet equivalent and two marine berths. The seven smaller trains currently under development would increase the facility’s total expected nominal production capacity to approximately 23 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).