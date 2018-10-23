Venture Global LNG issues EIS for the Calcasieu Pass facility on the Gulf of Mexico

LNG

Venture Global LNG, Inc. announces that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the company’s 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass facility on the Gulf of Mexico.

The project remains on track for a Final Investment Decision and commencement of construction in early 2019 with full commercial operations expected in 2022.

“FERC’s issuance of the final EIS is an important milestone for our Calcasieu Pass project. With the project fully contracted for financing with binding 20-year offtake agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG, we are looking forward to a Final Investment Decision and commencement of construction early next year,” Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel jointly stated.