Poland signs a contract to buy U.S. natural gas

Poland has struck a deal to purchase long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S.

Under the agreement, Poland will purchase almost 30 million metric-tons of U.S. natural gas over the next 24-years.

LNG cargoes will be supplied on a delivered ex-ship basis to the President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal in Świnoujście with delivery provided by the seller.

Secretary Perry said the deal will reduce energy costs in Poland and support economic growth across Europe.

“The diversity of an energy supply is tantamount to the strength of the Polish economy,” Perry stated. “This is a signal across Europe that this is how your energy future can be developed, the security of your country, the diversity of supply — it’s a great day for Europe.”

“The agreed conditions, including the competitive price, are fully satisfactory for PGNiG. Thanks to this agreement we will have regular supplies of LNG from the USA starting as early as 2019. The share of LNG in our import portfolio is constantly increasing. The world’s liquefied natural gas market is rapidly growing and allows us to select the best offers in this area,” commented Piotr Woźniak, President of the Management Board of PGNiG SA.

“PGNiG is an important partner for Cheniere in a growing part of the European market, and we look forward to our long-term relationship providing PGNiG with clean, secure, and flexible LNG,” said Jack Fusco, President and CEO of Cheniere. “This contract supports our growth plans at Cheniere, continues our momentum of signing a diverse range of customers around the world, and reinforces our position as the leader in U.S. LNG,” he added.

LNG cargoes from Cheniere heading for Poland will depart from liquefaction facilities in Sabine Pass, Louisiana and Corpus Christi, Texas.