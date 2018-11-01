U.S. net natural gas exports more than double in 2018

In the first half of 2018, net natural gas exports from the U.S. averaged 0.87 Bcf/d, more than double the average daily net exports during all of 2017 (0.34 Bcf/d). The U.S., which became a net natural gas exporter on an annual basis in 2017 for the first time in almost 60 years, continued to export more natural gas than it imports for five of the first six months in 2018.

U.S. natural gas exports have increased primarily with the addition of new LNG export facilities in the lower 48 states. U.S. exports of LNG through the first half of 2018 rose 58 percent from the same period in 2017, averaging 2.72 Bcf/d.

Total U.S. LNG export capacity reached 3.6 Bcf/d in March 2018. The LNG facility at Sabine Pass in Louisiana has an export capacity of 2.8 Bcf/d, which includes the recently completed Train 4. Cove Point LNG in Maryland, which has an export capacity of 0.8 Bcf/d, delivered its first cargo in March 2018 and entered full commercial service in April. In the first two full months of operation after the capacity additions (May and June), Cove Point exported an average of 0.57 Bcf/d (76 percent) of its nameplate capacity. Another four LNG facilities are under construction and planned to enter into service by the end of 2019, ultimately increasing U.S. LNG export capacity to 9.6 Bcf/d.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA’s) “Short-Term Energy Outlook,” net natural gas exports are expected to continue rising through the end of 2018 as additional LNG export capacity comes on line and natural gas infrastructure in Mexico is placed into service. Overall net natural gas exports are expected to average 2 Bcf/d in 2018 and 5.8 Bcf/d in 2019.

