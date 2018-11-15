EIA introduces interactive natural gas activity dashboard

Natural gas

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released a new interactive Natural Gas Storage Dashboard with daily and weekly information that provides a broader context to the data released in EIA’s Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report (WNGSR). The new dashboard gives users a comprehensive way to identify Lower 48 and regional storage activity and the key market fundamentals that affect underground natural gas storage activity.

The WNGSR is one of the U.S. government’s Principal Federal Economic Indicators. Most of these indicators, which include metrics like employment, international trade, housing construction and crop production, are released on a quarterly or monthly basis.

The dashboard includes the Lower 48 and regional natural gas storage inventories, net inventory changes and utilization indicators. Other metrics include temperature visualizations, estimated natural gas consumption by sector, net exports and future prices. Information sources used reflect a combination of EIA and third-party data. Key sources of non-EIA data include temperature data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, natural gas demand and import/export data from OPIS PointLogic, and natural gas futures prices from CME Group and Bloomberg.

EIA has incorporated many interactive features into the dashboard, such as the ability to select national or regional information, choose specific years or ranges, animate trends, and download selected data series or images. In addition to the data visualizations, the commentary tab provides more context on recent natural gas storage-related market conditions. These entries focus on many aspects of the natural gas storage market, such as potential drivers of changes in storage inventories, occasional details on EIA-derived storage statistics and trends on natural gas storage infrastructure.

For more information, visit www. eia.gov or call (202) 586-8800.

