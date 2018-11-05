Cameron LNG to initiate commissioning of first liquefaction train

Cameron LNG

Sempra Energy announced that Cameron LNG has initiated the commissioning process for the support facilities and first liquefaction train of Phase 1 of its Hackberry, La., liquefaction-export project.

"All major construction activities have been completed to begin the commissioning and start-up process to produce LNG from the first liquefaction train," said Joseph A. Householder, president and chief operating officer of Sempra Energy. "This is a significant milestone for this landmark U.S. energy infrastructure facility – an important step forward in advancing our strategic vision to become North America's premier energy infrastructure company."

Phase 1 of the Cameron LNG liquefaction-export project, which includes the first three liquefaction trains, is a $10 billion facility with a projected export capability of 12 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day. All three trains are expected to be producing LNG in 2019.

The commissioning process includes testing of all support systems, combustion turbines and compressors, as well as the delivery of feed gas from the transmission pipeline and production of the first LNG. Once all of the steps of the commissioning process are approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and successfully completed for the first liquefaction train, LNG production will start up, and then ramp up to full production for delivery to global markets.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG & Midstream, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2 percent of Cameron LNG.

Sempra Energy's share of full run-rate earnings from the first three trains at Cameron LNG are projected to be between $365 million and $425 million annually.

Cameron LNG Phase 1 is one of five LNG export projects Sempra Energy is developing in North America. Cameron LNG Phase 2, previously authorized by FERC, encompasses up to two additional liquefaction trains and up to two additional LNG storage tanks. Sempra Energy's other LNG development projects include Port Arthur LNG, Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 and ECA LNG Phase 2.