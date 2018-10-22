Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Strike Capital LLC enter business combination to form publicly traded Strike Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. ("Sentinel") (NASDAQ: STNL and STNLW), an energy-focused special purpose acquisition company led by Chairman Andrew Gould and Chief Executive Officer Krishna Shivram, and sponsored by Sentinel Management Holdings LLC, an affiliate of CSL Capital Management L.P., today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Strike Capital LLC ("Strike Capital"), which owns and operates Strike LLC ("Strike"), a leading North America infrastructure and integrity services and projects business. The transaction is subject to approval by the Sentinel shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

The combined company will have an anticipated initial total enterprise value of approximately $854 million. Upon completion of the business combination, which is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2019, Sentinel will be renamed Strike Inc. and is expected to trade on the NYSE under a new ticker "STRK". Sentinel has also obtained commitments for a $150 million PIPE investment at $10 per share, including a cash commitment of $110 million by Fidelity Management and Research Company and $40 million investment by Sentinel's sponsor, CSL Capital Management L.P. and certain of its investment funds, comprising a cash commitment of $22 million and the contribution of a mid-stream pipeline services business, Invacor, valued at $18 million. These investments will be used to enhance Strike's balance sheet following the acquisition. Strike management will retain 75% of their existing ownership stake while OEP will retain 80% of their existing ownership stake in Strike Capital.

The business combination values Strike at a 5.4x 2019 projected adjusted EBITDA, implying a discount of approximately 32% to publicly traded peers. Cash proceeds from the business combination, including the PIPE investment, is expected to be up to $477 million and will be utilized to pay $124 million to existing shareholders with the remaining available cash being available to pay off the existing term loan and revolver facilities in their entirety. The resulting strong balance sheet with net cash on hand and approximately $200 million of available liquidity will allow Strike to take advantage of several growth opportunities in the robust pipeline infrastructure services market and to provide working capital needs.

Prior to completion of the business combination, Sentinel is expected to re-domesticate from the Cayman Islands to Delaware.

Founded in 2003 by Chief Executive Officer Steve Pate and his partners, Strike LLC is the leading U.S. provider of full life cycle pipeline infrastructure services, including new construction, make-ready, testing, inspection, maintenance, repairs, rehabilitation, upgrades, facility construction and reconnection. Strike operates in most major energy markets and has a proven, scalable platform with a track record of consistent growth across oil and natural gas cycles. From the period 2007-2017, Strike generated compound annual revenue growth of more than 35 percent with estimated 2018 revenues of $1.8 billion.

Sentinel was formed in late 2017 for the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses, focused on the energy services and equipment sectors. Following its IPO in November 2017, Sentinel began its search for attractive assets that would benefit from Messrs. Gould's and Shivram's operating experience, industry connections and approach to business as well as CSL's energy services industry focus and network of relationships. Mr. Gould had a 36-year career with Schlumberger Ltd, retiring as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2012, after which he was Chairman of BG Group for four years until its sale to Shell. Mr. Shivram had a 25-year career with Schlumberger Ltd, with his last role as Vice President and Treasurer. In 2013, Mr. Shivram joined Weatherford International plc as the Chief Financial Officer and was then appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer in 2016 until his departure in 2017. Following the closing, the business will continue to be led by Strike's current Chief Executive Officer and one of its founding partners, Steve Pate, together with his existing management team.

Upon closing, the Board of Directors of Sentinel, will consist of seven members, including Mr. Gould as Chairman, Mr. Shivram, Mr. Pate, Mr. Charles Leykum, Mr. Lee Gardner, Mr. Marc Zenner and Mr. Jon Marshall. The combined experience of this board will be instrumental in shaping Strike's future growth trajectory.

Mr. Gould will bring his decades of operating experience, high level client contacts, customer outreach and extensive mergers and acquisitions experience to provide strong and stable leadership to the company. Mr. Shivram will bring his extensive financial and operational experience to support the company's financial function, mergers and acquisitions activities and investor outreach efforts.

Mr. Gould commented, "We are delighted to have reached agreement with Strike whose service lines, operating and safety record represent a unique opportunity to address the rapidly growing market for pipeline and facilities infrastructure and integrity services. The industry is poised to embark on a secular growth phase to build out the infrastructure needed to service the growing global demand for oil and gas that will feed U.S. exports for years to come. Strike is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this trend. We have been impressed by the dedication and dynamism of the Strike management team and their focus on long-term customer relationships across the U.S. We look forward to working with them to continue to grow the business both in the U.S. and other geographies."

Mr. Pate commented, "Over the last 15 years, our employees have worked hard to earn Strike's reputation as the leading provider of safe, full life cycle pipeline and facilities infrastructure services. Our client-focused solutions have enabled long-term client partnerships, and we see our differentiated technical expertise and execution capabilities as competitive advantages going forward. Now, as we seek to scale, expand and add to our successes, this merger allows us to do so as a publicly traded entity with a strong balance sheet, access to capital markets, and with distinguished leaders like Andrew and Krishna joining our team. We are excited about Strike's next phase of growth and the opportunities that lie ahead."

Strike Highlights

Strike is a leading U.S. provider of full life cycle pipeline and facilities infrastructure services

Nationwide footprint with a presence in most major energy markets

Proven scalable platform with a track record of consistent growth across oil and gas cycles

Estimated 2018 revenue of $1.8 billion and estimated 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $134 million

35+% 10 year revenue growth for the periods of 2007-2017

Industry leading safety track record with 0.45 Total Recordable Incident Rate and more than 20 million man hours worked without a lost time incident, as of September 30, 2018

Transaction Details

The proposed business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of Sentinel shareholders. The combination is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Additional information about the proposed business combination and related transactions will be described in Sentinel's preliminary proxy statement relating to business combination, which Sentinel will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The description of the proposed business combination is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the transaction agreement, a copy of which will be filed by Sentinel with the SEC as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as sole private placement agent, financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Sentinel; Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to Sentinel. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Strike; Jones Day acted as legal counsel to Strike.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the energy services and equipment sectors and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by Sentinel Management Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of CSL Capital Management, L.P.

About CSL Capital

CSL Capital Management, L.P. ("CSL Capital") is an SEC-registered investment firm focused on energy services and equipment businesses in the U.S. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CSL Capital was founded in early 2008.. The current CSL Capital portfolio includes several de novo, growth, recapitalization, and other investments. CSL Capital's partners include financial institutions, endowments, foundations, and family offices, among other institutional groups. Since its 2008 inception, CSL Capital has raised in excess of $1.5 billion in equity capital and commitments across various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.cslenergy.com

About Strike

Strike is a Texas limited liability company and was formed in 2003. Strike provides a full complement of pipeline infrastructure and integrity services, including new construction, make-ready, testing, inspection, maintenance, repairs, rehabilitation, upgrades, facility construction and reconnection. Strike operates through multiple locations across its national footprint, with corporate headquarters located in The Woodlands, Texas. Strike is controlled by a group of investment funds managed by OEP Capital Advisors, L.P. ("One Equity Partners" or "OEP").

