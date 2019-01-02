NV5 acquires Celtic Energy

Merger, Acquisition

NV5 Global, Inc, a professional engineering and consulting solutions provider, has acquired Celtic Energy, Inc. (Celtic Energy), an energy consulting firm that specializes in energy project management and oversight. As one of the top owner’s representative firms in the country, Celtic Energy has provided oversight on more than $2 billion in energy projects in 35 states throughout the U.S. and abroad. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5 said, “This tuck-in acquisition will support our existing energy efficiency company, Energenz, as well as fuel the growth of Energenz’s energy efficiency and subscription-based revenues with the introduction of Celtic Energy’s new client mix including federal, state and local governmental agencies, healthcare providers, educational institutions and large corporate property owners. The acquisition of Celtic Energy enables NV5 to secure additional energy efficiency program capabilities that were recently mandated for investor-owned gas and electric companies in California.”

Chris Halpin, PE, President of Celtic Energy said, “Celtic Energy has become one of the top energy consulting firms in the nation. We are thrilled to become part of the NV5 team and begin employing our highly experienced and innovative staff to serve NV5’s extensive client base.”