LNG Limited extends Meridian LNG offtake agreement

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (ASX: LNG, OTC ADR: LNGLY) (LNGL or the Company) through its 100% owned project company, Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia) and Meridian LNG Holdings Corporation (Meridian LNG) have agreed to extend the financial close date of their legally binding offtake agreement to 31 December 2018. This three-month extension continues to allow both parties to maintain commercial flexibility. All other provisions of the governing agreements not specifically amended by this extension remain in full force and effect.

LNGL’s agreement with Meridian LNG was signed on 23 July 2015 and included firm capacity rights at Magnolia for up to 2 mtpa for an initial term of 20 years with an option to extend by a further five years.