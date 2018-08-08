LINN Energy completes spin-off of Riviera Resources

Agreement, Merger, Deal

LINN Energy, Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced spin-off of Riviera Resources, Inc. from LINN. Riviera is now an independent reporting company and is expected to begin trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol “RVRA” on August 8, 2018.

Under the terms of the Spin-Off, LINN stockholders who held LINN common stock on August 3, 2018 received a distribution of one share of Riviera common stock for each share of LINN common stock held on the record date. As a result, LINN stockholders now own one share each of:

LINN, which owns a 50% equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, which is focused on the accelerated development of the Merge/SCOOP/STACK play in Oklahoma; and

Riviera, an independent oil and gas company with a strategic focus on efficiently operating its mature low-decline assets, developing its growth-oriented assets, and returning capital to shareholders. Riviera’s assets consist of:º LINN’s legacy properties located in the Hugoton Basin, East Texas, North Louisiana, Michigan/Illinois, the Uinta Basin and Mid-Continent regions; andº Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, a midstream company centered in the core of the Merge play in the Anadarko Basin.

As previously announced, Riviera will host a conference call Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 10 a.m. (Central) to discuss additional strategic and financial information related to Riviera and its wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Mountain Midstream LLC.

In connection with the Spin-Off, David B. Rottino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Riviera and former Chief Financial Officer of LINN, became President and Chief Executive Officer of LINN. As previously announced, Mark E. Ellis, the former President and Chief Executive Officer of LINN, retired in connection with the Spin-Off.

“On behalf of the Board, we would like to again thank Mark and all LINN employees who will be moving on post Spin-Off for their many years of dedicated service to the Company. In particular, their tireless work and leadership over the past eighteen months was instrumental in maximizing value for LINN shareholders and allowing for this Spin-Off transaction. The Board is also extremely excited about the future of Rivera Resources, Blue Mountain Midstream, and Roan Resources under their new leadership teams. We believe the Spin-Off is a critical step to begin to unlock the sum of parts value of these three businesses,” said Evan Lederman, Chairman of the Board.