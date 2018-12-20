HydroChemPSC announces agreement to acquire CARBER

HydroChemPSC, a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CARBER. The acquisition will greatly strengthen HydroChemPSC’s specialty mechanical services group in North America.

“The acquisition of CARBER, the recognized leader in cut, isolation and weld testing services will fill out HydroChemPSC’s suite of specialty mechanical services, which includes leak detection and repair (LDAR), online leak repair, hot tap/line stop, bolting, and field machining. CARBER is a natural fit with HydroChemPSC’s Four Foundational Elements: Safety, Technology, People and Customers. We look forward to providing our customers the safest and most efficient operational experience across an expanded service offering and are excited to welcome CARBER’s talented employees to the HydroChemPSC family,” said Brad Clark, CEO of HydroChemPSC.

The acquisition is expected to close in January 2019.