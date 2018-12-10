Financial institution’s role vital in industrial services

Hancock Whitney is one of the region’s oldest and most established financial institutions. Because it grew alongside the Gulf South’s vibrant energy and industrial corridor, its staff understands the unique opportunities and rich promises the region offers.

The bank is well-known for its dedication to helping clients who serve these industries, allowing them to realize the full potential of their investments in the future of the region.

For close to a century, Hancock Whitney and its bankers have been leaders in supporting the development and growth of the industrial services industry. In fact, 65 percent of the companies that sell products and services to the country’s vital refinery and petrochemical complex are located within Hancock Whitney’s footprint. It should come as no surprise the bank already has a strong customer base that is present in the industry across the Gulf South markets. The bank is proud to offer distinctive, high-value products and services for the industry, and its clients benefit from a personal relationship with a banker and a team of knowledgeable professionals and decision-makers.

Having been recognized as one of America’s strongest, safest banks by BauerFinancial for over 100 consecutive quarters, Hancock Whitney offers banking options that are among the most secure available. But the bank’s ethos goes one step beyond: Working capital lines, equipment and acquisition financing, and industrial real estate financing are also secured by solid ideals, pride in the region and confidence in the value of true partnership. Hancock Whitney is dedicated to growing the region’s businesses through and through, which is why its equipment financing division is the go-to option for companies that need capital spending support.

Hancock Whitney’s expert team of bankers is another invaluable asset that sets the institution apart. They’re invested in the region not just as citizens, but as actively engaged members of industry-related groups, associations and organizations, ensuring they stay up to date with the ever-changing issues and opportunities facing the region’s refining and petrochemical industrial complex and its suppliers. Not only that, but its team of bankers is dedicated to customers across the Gulf South and expanding its base for the future. This commitment to opportunities in the region can be traced back to the bank’s founding values.

Today, the combined institution offers greater reach and financial strength in the region. This, combined with its singular expertise, makes Hancock Whitney the ideal partner to help Gulf South companies compete and thrive in the industrial services industry.

For more information, visit www.hancockwhitney.com or call (713) 951-6128.

