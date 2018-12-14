Emerson acquires advanced engineering valves

Emerson

Emerson acquired Advanced Engineering Valves (A.E. Valves), a manufacturer of innovative valve technology that helps LNG customers operate more efficiently. The transaction will enable Emerson, a global leader in automation solutions and technology, to provide its customers with the world’s broadest portfolio of valves to improve process performance and reliability. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of A.E. Valves supports Emerson’s Main Valve Partner™ initiative to be the premier supplier of final control solutions for the LNG industry, and complements its Vanessa triple-offset valve range to create a single technology leader for process isolation in critical cryogenic and severe service applications.

Both Emerson and A.E. Valves are focused on innovating to deliver superior technology that helps customers achieve project delivery success and operational excellence in their end markets. A.E. Valves is a leader in torque-seated, friction-free, zero-leakage ball valve technology that drives performance, cost and reliability improvements over traditional ball valves. This technology is a strong complement to Emerson’s portfolio of solutions that help customers achieve Top Quartile performance.

“Adding A.E. Valves makes Emerson’s value to customers along the entire global LNG value chain even more compelling as a single, accountable partner for all of their valve needs,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions. “Our expanded portfolio of leading valve technology will help customers unlock greater capital efficiency and asset productivity as they embark on a wave of investment to meet rising global energy demand.”

A.E. Valves is headquartered in Verviers, Belgium, and has a nearly 10-year track record as a valve manufacturer at the leading edge of innovation. Its breakthrough ball valve design creates a step change in safety, environmental and performance outcomes for the LNG industry, as well as oil and gas, chemical, and petrochemical customers.

“A.E. Valves is a natural addition for Emerson and shares the same commitment to developing value-creating solutions for our customers’ most challenging process applications,” said Ram Krishnan, group president of Emerson’s Final Control business. “This acquisition represents another important investment that builds on our final control technology portfolio to help customers unlock greater profitability and productivity in their businesses.”