BP completes purchase of BHP assets in onshore U.S

BP has completed the $10.5 billion acquisition of BHP’s U.S. unconventional assets in a landmark deal that will significantly upgrade BP’s U.S. onshore oil and gas portfolio and help drive long-term growth.

The acquisition, which closed as scheduled, adds oil and gas production of 190,000 boe/d and 4.6 billion boe of discovered resources in the liquids-rich regions of the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas and in the Haynesville natural gas basin in East Texas and Louisiana.

Following integration, the transaction will be accretive to earnings and is estimated to generate more than $350 million of annual pre-tax synergies and boost upstream pre-tax free cash flow by $1 billion to $14 billion-$15 billion in 2021.

“By every measure, this is a transformational deal for our Lower 48 business. It is an important step in our strategy of growing value in upstream and a worldclass addition to BP’s global portfolio,” said Bernard Looney, BP’s upstream chief executive. “We look forward now to safely integrating these great assets into our business and are excited about the potential they have for delivering growth well into the next decade.”

BP’s Lower 48 business is also changing its name to BPX Energy. The change marks a new era of growth for BP’s U.S. onshore oil and gas unit, which has operated as a separate entity since 2015 and has achieved material improvements in operational and financial performance since then.

