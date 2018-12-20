BrandSafway acquires Cabrillo Hoist

Merger

In a move to strengthen its motorized access capabilities on the West Coast, BrandSafway and SafwayAtlantic, a BrandSafway company, are pleased to announce the acquisition of Cabrillo Hoist, a leading provider of construction hoists and elevators in the region, effective December 20, 2018. With more than 20 years of experience and locations in Fontana and San Leandro, California and Stanwood, Washington, Cabrillo Hoist provides complete rental, erection, operation and maintenance services for personnel and material hoists in the greater Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, California and Seattle, Washington areas.

“With their outstanding capabilities in delivering high-performing motorized solutions, Cabrillo Hoist is a perfect fit for BrandSafway,” said Art Eunson, president of Commercial and Industrial at BrandSafway. “Cabrillo has a portfolio of high-profile west-coast projects including Apple, Facebook and Uber and a roster of customers like Tutor Perini, Devcon Construction, and Hensel Phelps.”

Moving forward, Cabrillo Hoist will operate as Cabrillo Hoist, By BrandSafway, an independent business under the BrandSafway umbrella. “We look forward to joining the BrandSafway family of companies,” said Matthew Engel, the general manager of Cabrillo Hoist. “This is an exciting opportunity for our business, our employees and our customers. Cabrillo brings motorized access and hoisting expertise to BrandSafway. At the same time, with the help of the BrandSafway team, we will be able to provide an expanded range of products and services and offer additional expertise to Cabrillo customers.”