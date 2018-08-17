Suite of leading service providers uniting under one name

ERIKS North America-owned companies Lewis-Goetz, EVCO House of Hose, and Valley Rubber & Gasket are rebranding as ERIKS, effective June 1.

Ben Mondics, president and CEO of ERIKS North America, said the three companies are rebranding as part of a strategic initiative to better serve existing and potential customers in an array of industries.

"Independently, Lewis-Goetz, EVCO House of Hose, and Valley Rubber & Gasket have been trusted as reliable sources for certain products, with rich histories in different areas of the country, totaling 59 locations," Mondics said. "Over the years, these various acquisitions have contributed to ERIKS North America's growth and reputation as a leading industrial service provider. Today marks a new day for our entire company as we combine our core strengths, expand our offerings and unite as ERIKS in North America."

The rebranding initiative reinforces ERIKS North America's commitment to providing a full range of industrial products and engineered solutions, while delivering unparalleled customer service to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers. From 140 locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, ERIKS North America offers innovative and customizable solutions in a variety of product groups, including industrial and hydraulic hoses, flow control systems, seals and polymers, gaskets and conveying systems.

Although the name has changed, ERIKS offers the same products, services and knowledgeable people customers have come to expect, just now under a new international name. The company's core business principles, values and expectations of excellence remain the same. Its personnel will continue with business as usual and remain committed to providing the outstanding customer service for which they have come to be known.

About ERIKS

ERIKS is a multi-product specialist offering a wide range of mechanical engineering components and technical services to all sections of industry. Its nearly 8,000 skilled people worldwide serve OEM and MRO customers. If required, it can also integrate into customers' businesses to establish an even closer and more responsive working relationship.

ERIKS' technical know-how is its major strength. Over the past 78 years, it has built up deep knowledge in the areas of sealing, polymer and engineered plastics, flow control, industrial and hydraulic hoses and gaskets, power transmission and tools, maintenance and safety.

ERIKS is proud to serve industrial customers worldwide and make them more successful. With its skills, know-how and expertise, ERIKS makes customers work better, increasing their efficiency while continuously challenging both them and itself to improve.

ERIKS applies its skills, knowledge and experience to make industrial companies work better through passion, specialism and innovation.

How does ERIKS make customers more successful?

Reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) is a key challenge for industries. At ERIKS, you have an experienced partner that can make your business work better and more efficiently. The added value ERIKS offers customers includes documented savings potential throughout the entire process chain. ERIKS' customized products help companies to optimize their cost of operation and produce more sustainably and efficiently, allowing for faster time to market.

ERIKS North America provides value- added services that are geared to provide bottom-line benefits.

"Today marks a new day for our entire company as we combine our core strengths and unite as ERIKS in North America." - Ben Mondics, ERIKS

In fact, ERIKS North America has documented more than $88 million in savings for customers over the past three years through its TCO approach by providing solutions such as product substitutions, testing, innovation and vendor-managed inventory, to name a few.

For more information on ERIKS North America, as well as its extensive product and service offerings, visit www.ERIKSNA.com.

View in Digital Edition