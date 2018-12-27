Oil slips back towards 18-month lows on oversupply

Oil prices fell on Thursday after rebounding 8 percent in the previous session, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices.

Brent crude oil dropped $1.67 a barrel, or 3.1 percent, to a low of $52.80 before recovering to around $53.45 by 1415 GMT. U.S. light crude oil slipped $1.30 to $44.92 and was last 70 cents lower at $45.52.

Oil prices reached multi-year highs in early October but are now approaching their lowest levels for 18 months.

Both crude oil benchmarks have lost more than a third of their value since the beginning of October and are heading for losses of more than 20 percent in 2018.

“Fear of a bear market remains in place,” said Johannes Gross at Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy, as reported by Reuters.