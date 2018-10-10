INEOS Phenol to expand production capacity in Alabama

Refinery

INEOS Phenol is planning to expand the capacity of its plant in Mobile, Alabama up to 850,000 metric tons per year (m.t./yr), making it the largest phenol production unit in the world.

Hans Casier, CEO INEOS Phenol said “An investment to increase the capacity of our Mobile production facilities up to 850 kt will make our plant the largest unit in the world. This expansion will meet anticipated growth in demand and shows a clear commitment to our customers to meet their long-term needs in North America.”

“The Mobile asset is already the largest and most efficient single train plant in the USA and the expansion will build on this key strength. It also takes full advantage of our Gulf Coast location and our propriety best in class operating technology.”

The INEOS Phenol business is the largest producer of Phenol and Acetone in the world, and the only Phenol and Acetone manufacturer with production facilities spanning Europe and America. Its products are used in a diverse range of end-markets including the automotive, construction, electronics and fiber industries.