Clariant and Neste join forces to develop sustainable industrial solutions

Clariant signed an agreement for a new partnership with Neste, a provider of sustainable renewable diesel and an expert in delivering drop-in renewable chemical solutions. By using Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons in its product development, Clariant increases the number of products in its portfolio that are derived from renewable raw materials. As a result, sustainable solutions become more accessible to a variety of industries, including adhesives, plastics and coatings.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Member of Clariant’s Executive Committee, comments: “Sustainability is one of Clariant’s five strategic pillars. This new partnership with Neste is a significant milestone in providing a sustainable future for Clariant and its customers. It is an exemplary cooperation because it provides a competitive advantage for our customers while making a sustainable impact across the value chain.”

Clariant’s Licocene® performance polymers and waxes are already highly-valued by the adhesives, plastics and coatings industry for their ability to offer superior sustainability and performance in use. Through the partnership with Neste, Clariant can offer sustainable polyolefin solutions derived from renewable hydrocarbons.

Peter Vanacker, President & CEO, Neste, comments: “Combining Clariant’s in-depth knowhow in the varying applications of adhesives, plastics and coatings, and Neste’s extensive knowledge and experience in working with bio-based materials to produce a variety of drop-in renewable solutions, enables both companies to develop their sustainable material offering to provide maximum added value not only to sustainable brands in varying industries, but also to their customers.”

Gloria Glang, Vice President, Head of Global Advanced Surface Solutions Business, Clariant, continues: “For the society, our environment, and future generations, it is our responsibility to improve sustainability performance and reduce our carbon footprint and dependency on crude oil. As a result of Clariant’s partnership with Neste, we can progress our goal to become a true sustainable solution provider in the additive market, offering our customers products and solutions that can make a positive contribution towards their targets and enhance end applications.”

The raw materials, C2/C3 monomers, are derived from Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons produced from 100% renewable feedstock that originates from waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil, and renewable vegetable oils. These C2 and C3 monomers provide drop-in replacements for those currently used by Clariant to create advanced polyolefin solutions for a wide range of applications.