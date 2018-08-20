World leader in catalyst handling services returns to U.S.

A new era in catalyst handling has arrived in the U.S. Although Cat Tech started in the U.S. more than 40 years ago, it has now re-entered the American market, reintroducing groundbreaking technology and a range of services that includes all varieties of catalyst unloading and loading. BIC Magazine recently visited with Cat Tech CEO Karl Thew to discuss the company's goals now that it is back in the U.S., how it's using technology of the future to benefit the industry, and the importance of having an established apprenticeship program.

Q: What led Cat Tech to provide its services in the U.S. again?

A: We've always planned to come back into the U.S. The industry is booming here, we are seeing more projects come on line, and there's a growing interest in gas-to-liquids systems. The timing felt right for us to expand our U.S. presence. With Cat Tech being founded in the U.S. more than four decades ago, it's like we've come full circle.

Q: How do Cat Tech's services set it apart from the rest?

A: Because certain catalyst changeouts usually take place in a nitrogen environment due to how the spent catalyst cannot be exposed to the air, there has always been a risk to personnel and equipment. Our catalyst passivation process eliminates this requirement. We use a patented technology to treat the catalyst as part of a modified reactor shutdown procedure. This dramatically stabilizes its reactivity, allowing the catalyst unloading procedure to be undertaken in a normal atmosphere.

Our breakthroughs in catalyst handling technology allow us to cut costs and slash downtime for clients everywhere. To date, we've successfully applied this technology to over 2,000 reactors worldwide, and we're excited to implement our services back in the U.S.

Q: What have been the key contributing factors to Cat Tech's success?

A: Automation is obviously a key contributor to our success, and it will continue to play an ever-expanding role in how catalyst handling unfolds in the future. But the main reason why we've gotten where we are today is our people. We've always believed in ushering in new talent and actively integrating our apprentice-style training program. I feel there is a lack of catalyst handling training programs out there, so I'm proud we are teaching this specialized skillset to the next generation.

Q: What will be Cat Tech's objectives for the rest of 2018 and 2019?

A: Re-establishing Cat Tech in the U.S. and reintroducing the company in the Houston market has been a major accomplishment for us this year. There's such a massive concentration of the refining and petrochemical industry in that area. Bryan Shoemaker, who has been with Cat Tech for 31 years and has more than 39 years of industry experience, is our vice president of U.S. operations. We plan to open additional offices in other potential growth areas next year, and we will continue to re-establish our presence in the North American market.

Q: What is one interesting thing about Cat Tech's history?

A: Cat Tech started as an industrial services company, specifically with a specialization in catalyst changeouts for the ammonia industry. Today, many of our processes and procedures have been adopted by the industry, especially when it comes to working with confined-space inert entries. I'm proud of the fact that our experience and knowledge have helped the industry produce best-practice catalyst handling procedures. We will continue to have a working relationship with the owners that use our policies and procedures and act as a resource and educational partner.

For more information, visit www. cat-tech.com or call (281) 478-4077.

