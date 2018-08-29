Eni chooses Merichem to supply LO-CAT® unit for project

Merichem Co., a technology company that licenses processes to remove sulfur from liquid and vapor streams, has won an order to supply a LO-CAT® sulfur recovery unit to Eni's Gela Refinery in Sicily. Basic engineering is already complete, and equipment is on order. Completion of the installation is anticipated in the summer of 2018.

Eni's Green Refinery Project at the Gela Refinery is part of Eni's commitment to the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive, which set challenging targets for reduced emissions by the end of 2020. The Gela Refinery will utilize Ecofiningâ¢ technology developed by Eni to produce green diesel.

The Ecofining unit is part of the conversion of the idle plant to a biorefinery that will produce green refinery products from renewable sources such as palm oil and used vegetable oils. The conversion process produces small amounts of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) as a byproduct that must be removed to meet strict environmental standards.

The LO-CAT process is a patented, wet scrubbing, liquid redox system that uses a chelated iron solution to convert H2S to innocuous, elemental sulfur. It does not use any toxic chemicals and does not produce any hazardous waste byproducts. The catalyst is continuously regenerated in the process, so less catalyst is consumed and more money is saved. The produced solid sulfur "cake" may be used as a fertilizer and soil conditioner.

The LO-CAT process is applicable to all types of gas streams, including air, natural gas, CO2, amine acid gas, biogas, landfill gas, refinery fuel gas, etc. The liquid catalyst adapts easily to variations in flow and concentration. Flexible operation allows 100-percent turndown in gas flow and H2S concentrations. Units require minimal operator attention.

More than 200 installations around the world depend on the LO-CAT process to remove hydrogen sulfide from gas streams. The process is reliable, efficient and economical, and is licensed with guarantees of H2S removal efficiency and sulfur removal capacity.

For more information, visit www. merichem.com or www.eni.com/en_IT.

