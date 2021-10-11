Williams unveils upstream operator and JV in Wamsutter Field

Williams has finalized an upstream joint venture with Crowheart Energy in the Wamsutter Field of the Greater Green River Basin of Wyoming.

The joint venture (JV) involves the consolidation of three legacy operating assets consisting of over 1.2 million net acres, over 3,500 operating wells and more than 3,000 potential development locations. The transaction consolidates the legacy bp, Southland and Crowheart upstream assets into one contiguous footprint, delivering operational cost savings and synergies, while unlocking significant long lateral development inventory. Williams' strategic efforts to combine the Wamsutter Field reserves will enhance the value of its midstream and downstream natural gas and NGL infrastructure.

