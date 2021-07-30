Talos Energy has successful exploration results at Puma West

Talos Energy Inc., along with affiliates bp plc and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., experienced successful drilling results from the Puma West exploration project located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Green Canyon Block 821. The Puma West well was drilled to a total depth of 23,530 feet and was designed to test sub-salt Miocene sands.

Key highlights of the drilling results include:

Fluid properties from the discovered Miocene zone carried similar properties as other productive Miocene reservoirs in the area.

The co-owners will begin planning an appraisal program that will better define the discovered resource. The wellbore has been suspended as a keeper well to preserve future utility.

Talos maintains an interest in over 17,000 gross acres in the Puma West area.

For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com or call (713) 328-3000.