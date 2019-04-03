Pointe LNG proceeds with Plaquemines Parish facility

Pointe LNG LLC has signed an engineering and technical services agreement to provide front-end engineering design submittals and services as required to obtain FERC approval for its proposed LNG liquefaction and export facility to be located in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

The facility is to have an initial export capacity of 6 million tons per annum (mtpa), and will be designed using three 2-mtpa modular trains provided by Chart's IPSMR+ LNG Liquefaction technology. In 2014, a significant portion of the site was previously reviewed by FERC in connection with a previously proposed LNG export terminal project.

"Due to the site's location on the east bank of the Mississippi River, we have exceptional access to natural gas pipeline capacity, which provides access to significant gas supply basins, including the Marcellus, Stack and Scoop, and Haynesville, with minimal pipeline construction requirements," said James Lindsay, co-founder of Pointe LNG. "Once permitting and final investment decisions are reached, the facility will provide invaluable economic benefits to the region and enhance Louisiana's position as a vital supplier to the world's energy markets."

"We believe that our 600-plus-acre site will be the most cost-effective LNG project in the Gulf of Mexico," said Tom Burgess, co-founder of Pointe LNG. "Our site has over 6,500 linear feet of river frontage with an existing water depth of 65 feet, no anticipated dredging requirements, minimal lateral pipelines to construct and a modular construction technology that will provide considerable process efficiency."

Assuming various contingencies and approvals are satisfied, including the completion of the FERC pre-filing process expected to occur by December 2019 and Pointe LNG's receipt of financing and all necessary permits and approvals, construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 with initial operations expected in the first quarter of 2025.

For more information, visit www. pointelng.com or call (833) 703-7197.

