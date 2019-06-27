News Update: Upstream

U.S. crude oil production surpasses previous record

Annual U.S. crude oil production reached a record level of 10.96 million b/d in 2018, 1.6 million b/d higher than 2017 levels. In December 2018, monthly U.S. crude oil production reached 11.96 million b/d, the highest monthly level of crude oil production in U.S. history. U.S. crude oil production has increased significantly over the past 10 years, driven mainly by production from tight rock formations using horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. EIA projects U.S. crude oil production will continue to grow in 2019 and 2020, averaging 12.3 million b/d and 13 million b/d.

Texas continues to produce more crude oil than any other state or region of the U.S., making up 40 percent of the national total in 2018.

BOEM: New OceanReports tool brings ocean data to the masses

A new web-based interactive tool for ocean mapping and planning created by the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will give everyone from ocean industries to coastal managers, students and the general public the opportunity to be an ocean explorer right from their own computers.

The new OceanReports web tool, available at https://marinecadastre.gov/oceanreports, provides users specialized "ocean neighborhood analyses" including maps and graphics by analyzing more than 100 ocean datasets instantaneously.

U.S. ocean waters comprise nearly 4 million square miles and are one of the largest Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) in the world. Now, when you outline any area in the U.S. EEZ using the OceanReports app, you can get detailed information about industries at work.

DOE to award up to $39 million in oil, gas R&D project grants

The DOE will award up to $39 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development projects that aim to improve oil and natural gas technologies. The U.S. is now the world's leader in both oil and natural gas production.

"Maximizing our domestic resources is key to maintaining American energy independence and ensuring both our energy and national security," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. "The United States is projected to become a net energy exporter by 2022, and by improving technologies that enhance the efficiency of producing and recovering oil and natural gas, we can be sure to achieve that title."

Selected projects will fall under two DOE Office of Fossil Energy funding opportunity announcements (FOAs). The National Energy Technology Laboratory will manage the projects under both FOAs.

Secretary Bernhardt supports energy infrastructure, economic growth

President Trump recently signed two executive orders promoting energy infrastructure and economic growth. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt released the following statement: "These executive orders to streamline permitting processes will further remove barriers to responsible development. I applaud President Trump for his leadership and ability to continue delivering on promises of advancing energy security, creating high-paying jobs, supporting economic prosperity, and ensuring the reliability and affordability of domestic energy."

Under the Trump Administration, DOI:

Achieved the second straight year of growth in federal energy and mineral revenues in 2018, from production on federal and Ameri can Indian lands and offshore areas.

Approved the first-ever oil and gas production facility in federal waters off Alaska.

Set a new record with $1.1 billion in 2018 onshore oil and gas lease sales. With this revenue, $500 million has gone back to states, providing support to key institutions like hospitals and public schools.

Global discoveries on the rise as majors take a bigger bite

Oil and gas exploration is off to a flying start in 2019, with majors taking a bigger bite of the conventional resources discovered in the first quarter, according to Rystad Energy.

Global discoveries of conventional resources in the first quarter reached a robust 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe). Most of the gains were recorded in February, posting 2.2 billion barrels of discovered resources -- the best monthly tally on record since August 2015.

"If the rest of 2019 continues at a similar pace, this year will be on track to exceed last year's discovered resources by 30 percent," said Taiyab Zain Shariff, upstream analyst at Rystad Energy.

