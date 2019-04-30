McDermott receives EPC contract for Amoca field offshore Mexico

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced the award of a contract by ENI México for engineering, procurement and construction of wellhead platform one (WHP1) to be installed in the Amoca field, located approximately 18 miles (30 kilometers) offshore Dos Bocas in southeast Mexico.

The four-deck topsides will have two main decks and will weigh approximately 2,924 tons (2,653 metric tons). The four-legged jacket and piles will weigh approximately 1,785 tons (1,620 metric tons). McDermott will perform the hookup, commissioning and startup of 12 wells. The jacket and piles are scheduled to be ready for loadout by the end of the fourth quarter 2019 while the deck is expected to be ready for loadout by the end of the second quarter 2020.

“This contract marks McDermott’s largest award to date with ENI México and it builds on our previous success in delivering ENI’s projects with the highest levels of safety, quality and cost-efficiency,” said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. “For the Amoca Field project, we will provide word-class solutions through our engineering center in Mexico City and our fabrication facility in Altamira to perform the work.”

The engineering work is expected to begin immediately, and the contract will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2019 backlog.

The Amoca WHP1 is an unmanned oil and gas production facility that includes eight producer wells and four water injection wells. WHP1 will be installed in the Gulf of Mexico, Contract Block 1 at an approximate water depth of 93 feet (28 meters). Fluids will be exported to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel.