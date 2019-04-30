McDermott completes final offshore campaign for Ichthys LNG project

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) announced today it has recently successfully completed the final offshore campaign for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG Project, located offshore Western Australia.

This was the second of two remaining work packages left under McDermott’s contract, which was the largest subsea contract ever awarded at the time. Most of the EPCI for the SURF contract awarded in January 2012 was completed by the end of 2017.

The final offshore campaign involved subsea tiebacks to new drill centers and was executed by McDermott’s Lay Vessel 108 (LV 108). The vessel has recorded 813,694 hours without any lost time incidents (LTI) since its first campaign in 2015.

“The final campaign was executed in a live producing field, and as such, we put in place additional risk and controls management that ensured our success and met all of the customer expectations. This has demonstrated McDermott’s execution capability on a large-scale, complex SURF EPCI scope,” said Ian Prescott, McDermott’s Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific. “Our outstanding record of accomplishment confirms our expertise and ability to execute one of the world’s largest subsea contracts to date.”

McDermott recorded more than 500,000 engineering workhours from offices across the world, including a Perth led Project Management team that was in place from 2012 and consisted of 160 personnel at its peak in 2017; procured over USD $600 million in-field equipment; built 48 subsea structures weighing a total of approximately 28,660 tons (26,000 metric tons) that included one of the largest riser support structures in the world at the time and used three of the company’s deepwater installation vessels (DLV 2000, LV 108 and Intermac 650) and other contracted vessels to execute the project.

McDermott has a small fabrication scope remaining to be completed at its fabrication yard in Batam, Indonesia, which will conclude its work packages for the Ichthys LNG Project in its entirety in 2019.