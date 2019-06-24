McDermott awarded large offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco

McDermott International, Inc. announced today a large* contract award from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services in the Marjan and Zuluf fields, offshore Saudi Arabia.

The contract includes the full suite of EPCI services for the relocation of Control Rooms in Zuluf GOSP-4, Marjan GOSP 2 and 3 including the fabrication of new control rooms, boat landings and new jacket members, as well as the upgrade of all control systems as required.

"McDermott's extensive history with Saudi Aramco and our commitment to the continued growth of Saudi Arabia's energy sector is reflected in this award," said Linh Austin, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa. "We have a long track record of executing similar upgrade projects and believe that by working closely with our clients we can offer industry leading solutions which are suited to this evolving market segment."

The project is scheduled to be fully executed from McDermott's Al Khobar office and Dammam fabrication facility, in line with its strategic focus to strengthen In-Kingdom content.

Work on the project will begin immediately and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2019 backlog.

* - McDermott defines a large contract as between USD $50 million and USD $250 million.