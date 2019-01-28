McDermott Awarded EPCI Subsea Tieback Contract from LLOG for the Stonefly Development

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) announced today a sizeable* contract award by LLOG Exploration Company, L.L.C. for deepwater subsea pipeline tiebacks and structures from the Stonefly development to the Ram Powell platform, located approximately 140 miles southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The scope of work includes project management, installation engineering, subsea structure and spoolbase stalk fabrication, and subsea installation of the subsea infrastructure to support a two well subsea tieback from the Stonefly development site to the Ram Powell platform via a 60,000 foot 6-inch pipeline at water depths ranging from 3,300 to 4,100 feet. McDermott will also design, fabricate and install a steel catenary riser, a pipeline end manifold and two in-line sleds.

“This award demonstrates McDermott’s commitment to helping LLOG safely and competitively deliver the Stonefly development,” said Richard Heo, McDermott’s Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. “McDermott’s proven track record of project execution in the Gulf of Mexico, combined with our industry-leading subsea capabilities and integrated business model, will help drive efficiency while maintaining our uncompromising commitment to safety and quality.”

Stonefly development includes the Viosca Knoll 999 area where McDermott is scheduled to use its 50-acre spoolbase in Gulfport, Mississippi, for fabrication and reeled solutions. McDermott is scheduled to install the subsea tiebacks and structures using its North Ocean 105 vessel in the third quarter of 2019. Structure design and installation engineering began in January 2019 in McDermott’s Houston office.

The lump sum contract award will be reflected in McDermott’s first quarter 2019 backlog.

The Ram Powell tension leg platform is located in 3,200 feet of water in Viosca Knoll Area, Block 956, and is capable of processing 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day.

LLOG is one of the largest privately-owned exploration and production companies in the United States.

*McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between USD $1 million and USD $50 million.