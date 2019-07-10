McDermott awarded EPCI Mega-Project by Saudi Aramco for Marjan Package 4

McDermott International, Inc. announced it has been awarded a contract in excess of $1.5 billion for Package 4 of Saudi Aramco's Marjan Increment Development Project to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of offshore gas facilities and pipelines.

Marjan Package 4 represents the second largest EPCI offshore contract awarded by Saudi Aramco in the Marjan Increment Development Project. The Marjan field lies in the Arabian Gulf, off Saudi Arabia's East Coast.

"The award of Marjan Package 4, in addition to Marjan Package 1, is further evidence of Aramco's confidence in McDermott's ability to deliver on a project of this scale," said Linh Austin, Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa. "Our locally focused and globally-integrated approach we refer to as the One McDermott Way, is integral to our ability to provide effective, innovative solutions for our clients."

The contract includes the fabrication of three tie-in platforms and seven wellhead platforms with a total weight of more than 61,400 tons (55,700 metric tons). The scope also includes the installation of subsea trunk lines and in-field pipelines in excess of 330 miles (540 kilometers), and the laying of more than 55 miles (90 kilometers) of subsea cables.

Project management will be based out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with engineering support from McDermott offices in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia and Chennai, India. Fabrication will take place at McDermott's Batam, Jebel Ali and Dammam yards. The engineering phase is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2019 and fabrication is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2020, with overall completion planned for the fourth quarter of 2022. The contract award will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2019 backlog.