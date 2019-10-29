McDermott announces substantial completion of PEMEX Abkatun-A2 Platform

McDermott International, Inc. today announced substantial completion of PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion's Abkatun-A2 Platform. The production platform is located in Mexico's Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. This milestone means the platform has now been turned over to the owner to begin commercial operations.

"With substantial completion of the Abkatun-A2 Platform project successfully achieved, PEMEX is ready to begin commercial operations," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "The project demonstrates our ability to deliver a vertically integrated, turnkey EPCI solution to build and commission platforms and associated structures utilizing our project management, engineering and fabrication teams in Mexico."

The Abkatun-A2 Platform is McDermott's largest project in size and total value to date for PEMEX. The platform will provide replacement and expansion capabilities to the existing Ku-Maloob-Zaap, Cantarell and Ayatsil facilities. McDermott performed fabrication for the Abkatun-A2 project at its Altamira, Mexico fabrication facility and used its Derrick Barge 50 and Intermac 650 vessels to transport and install the platform. The Altamira yard is strategically positioned as a free trade zone and provides fabrication services for the Gulf of Mexico and Americas. The yard is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and exemplary safety standards.