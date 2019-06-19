Equinor and partners fully align interests in the Carcará oil discovery in Brazil

Equinor and Barra Energia (“Barra”) have completed their transaction announced on 4 July 2018, whereby Equinor has acquired Barra's 10% interest in the BM-S-8 block in Brazil's Santos basin for a total consideration of USD 379 million.

Upon the completion of this transaction, Equinor, ExxonMobil and Galp have also completed the two further transactions previously announced on 4 July on terms equivalent to those for the Barra transaction.

As a result, Equinor’s and its partners’ interests across the two licences for the Carcará area are fully aligned.