DOI, DOE continue efforts to advance offshore safety

The U.S. Department of the Interior's (DOI's) Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have entered into a cooperative agreement with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station to support the ongoing operation and maintenance of the Ocean Energy Safety Institute (OESI).

With a budget of up to $40 million over a five-year period, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station will be responsible for managing the OESI, providing input on yearly objectives, facilitating R&D related to offshore oil, natural gas, wind, and marine and hydrokinetic energy, implementing operational improvements in the areas of offshore drilling safety, and increasing environmental protection, blowout containment, and oil spill prevention and response.

