Devon Energy establishes new environmental performance targets

Devon Energy Corp. is establishing new environmental performance targets focused on reducing the carbon intensity of its operations, minimizing freshwater use, and engaging constructively with its value chain.

Devon's key target highlights include:

Achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for Scopes 1 and 2 by 2050.

Reducing Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 50 percent by 2030.

Reducing methane emissions intensity by 65 percent by 2030.

Achieving flaring intensity of 0.5 percent or lower by 2025 and eliminating routine flaring by 2030.

Continuing to advance its water recycling rate and to use 90 percent or more nonfreshwater for completions activities in the most active operating areas within the Delaware Basin.

Engaging value chain in assessment of performance in key ESG areas.

