BSEE's safety initiative enhanced by innovative data analysis

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) is leading the effort to facilitate safe and environmentally sustainable energy development in the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf for America's offshore workers through its newest initiative, Safety Performance Enhanced by Analytical Review (SPEAR). BSEE is working to execute an interagency agreement with NASA to adopt its sophisticated data analysis capabilities not readily available in the commercial marketplace.

"The data analysis accomplished through SPEAR will help identify safety and environmental risks. Advancing BSEE's 'We Can Do It All' approach of promoting safe, environmentally sustainable and robust offshore energy production, BSEE is evolving from a data warehouser to a premier, world-class data analyzer," said BSEE Director Scott Angelle.

SPEAR seeks to evolve BSEE's data collection in a way that furthers President Trump's priority to "maintain global leadership in energy innovation, exploration and production."

Gulf of Mexico lease sale yields $93 million in winning bids

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management recently unveiled that region-wide Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 254 generated $93,083,453 in high bids for 71 tracts covering 397,285 acres in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A total of 22 companies participated in the lease sale, submitting $108,587,185 in total bids.

Lease Sale 254 included 14,594 unleased blocks located from 3 to 231 miles offshore, in the Gulf's Western, Central and Eastern Planning Areas in water depths ranging from 9 to more than 11,115 feet. The following were excluded from the lease sale: 1. blocks subject to the congressional moratorium established by the Gulf of Mexico Security Act of 2006, 2. blocks adjacent to or beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone in the area known as the northern portion of the Eastern Gap, and 3. whole blocks and partial blocks within the boundaries of the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

U.S. government reports support BSEE safety regulation

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Director Scott Angelle recently testified before Congress detailing BSEE's progress since 2017 to drive safety performance and environmental stewardship improvements. Angelle discussed the statistical data used in the decision- making process for the 2019 Well Control Rule. He also discussed the SafeOCS Blowout Prevention System Safety 2017 Annual Report, which was prepared by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The annual report is a compilation of equipment failures submitted by offshore operators as required in the 2016 Well Control Rule. The internal review team is composed of subject matter experts in drilling operations, production operations, subsea engineering, equipment testing, well-control equipment design and manufacturing, root-cause failure analysis, quality assurance and control, and process design.

Talos Energy provides updated 2020 guidance

Talos Energy Inc. recently provided an updated guidance for 2020. This updated guidance reflects investments in infrastructure- led, short-cycle projects that were previously committed to. These projects are also focused on lowering the lifting cost structure of Talos' assets by adding incremental barrels through existing fixed-cost offshore production facilities, resulting in an increased value of the asset base. Given the ability to utilize existing infrastructure, Talos believes these high-margin, low-breakeven investments are economically profitable even in the current commodity price environment. Also included in the guidance is a limited, but unchanged, portion of Talos' budget dedicated to the FEED work related to its Zama project offshore Mexico.

For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com or call (713) 328-3000.

BSEE able to reach front-line workers with critical safety information

Launched to deliver critical safety information to offshore oil and gas workers, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement's (BSEE's) BSEE!Safe text notification service now has over 5,300 subscribers.

The initiative, which has delivered more than 63,479 safety-related text messages, aligns with President Trump's Executive Order Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy, driving safe and environmentally sustainable energy exploration and production on the Outer Continental Shelf.

BSEE!Safe is part of the bureau's strategy to supplement regulation with innovative and collaborative programs.

