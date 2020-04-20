Eni makes new oil discovery offshore Mexico

Eni has made a new oil discovery on the Saasken Exploration Prospect in Block 10, located in the mid-deepwater of the Cuenca Salina in the Sureste Basin, offshore Mexico. According to preliminary estimates, the new discovery may contain 200 million-300 million barrels of oil in place.

The Saasken-1 NFW well, which led to the discovery, is the sixth consecutive successful well drilled by Eni offshore Mexico in the Sureste Basin. It is located approximately 65 kilometers off the coast. It was drilled by the Valaris 8505 Semisub in a water depth of 340 meters and reached a total depth of 3,830 meters.

Saasken-1 discovered 80 meters' net pay of good-quality oil in the Lower Pliocene and Upper Miocene sequences. The reservoirs show excellent petrophysical properties. An intensive data collection has been carried out on the well, and the data acquired indicate a production capacity of more than 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

Interior to hold region-wide oil and gas lease sale for Gulf of Mexico

At press time, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management was set to offer over 78 million acres for a region-wide lease sale. The sale would include all available unleased areas in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Lease Sale 254, scheduled to be live streamed from New Orleans, will be the sixth offshore sale under the 2017- 2022 Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. Under this program, a total of 10 region-wide lease sales are scheduled for the Gulf, where resource potential and industry interest are high, and oil and gas infrastructure is well established. Two Gulf lease sales are scheduled to be held each year and include all available blocks in the combined Western, Central and Eastern Gulf of Mexico Planning Areas.

Oil majors boost demand for floaters as deepwater drilling takes off

Demand from the world's top oil companies for floating drilling units has climbed steadily in the past two years and is set to rise further through 2020 and 2021 as the majors step up development and exploration activity in deepwater basins.

Floater demand surged from around 50 contract years in 2010 to peak at about 80 in 2014, before the oil-price slump caused operators to scale back floater contract commitments to less than 35 contract years in 2017. Since then, majors like ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Chevron, Total and Eni have steadily increased deepwater contracting activity, having added almost 10 contract years since 2017. Rystad Energy expects demand to grow further toward 2022.

Oil production from DOI-managed leases surpasses 1 billion barrels

The Department of the Interior (DOI) recently unveiled that over 1 billion barrels of oil were produced in fiscal year (FY) 2019 from leases on federal and Native American-owned lands and offshore areas -- a historic milestone. This is greater than a 29-percent increase in production compared to the end of the previous administration, which totaled 808.7 million barrels in FY 2016, and represents a 122.5-million- barrel increase in production compared to FY 2018.

On Native American-owned lands, oil production increased to 92.26 million barrels -- over 52-percent more than in FY 2016.

Royalty revenues collected in FY 2019 from oil production on DOImanaged lands increased by 21 percent from FY 2018 to $7.5 billion, continuing a successful upward trend for the Trump administration. These revenues from producing oil leases increased by $1.3 billion in comparison to FY 2018 and are 122-percent higher than at the end of the previous administration in FY 2016.

