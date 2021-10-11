API updates quality management system for energy supply

The American Petroleum Institute (API) recently issued the second edition of its landmark API Specification Q2, Quality Management for Service Supply Organizations for the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry.

The new edition strengthens safety, quality, environmental protection and sustainability requirements to facilitate the implementation of best-in-class standards across natural gas and oil supply chains.

The updated standard defines the requirements and procedures that service and supply organizations must follow in executing services for the industry including:

Construction.

Drilling.

Intervention.

Field production activities.

Well closure and remediation.

Repair and maintenance.

For more information, visit www.api.org or call (202) 682-8000.