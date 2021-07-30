DOI disburses nearly $249 million to Gulf states

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) will disperse nearly $249 million in fiscal year 2020 energy revenues to the four offshore Gulf oil and gas producing states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, and their coastal political subdivisions.

These funds, disbursed annually based on oil and gas production revenue, are used to support coastal conservation and restoration projects, hurricane protection programs, and activities to implement marine and coastal resilience management plans.

The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 created a revenue-sharing model for oil- and gas-producing Gulf states to receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The act also directs a portion of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

For more information, visit www.doi.gov or call (202) 208-3100.