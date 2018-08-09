Wood wins new contract for the proposed Scarborough gas field

Wood has been awarded a new contract by Woodside to support the execution of concept definition for the proposed Scarborough upstream development, offshore Western Australia.

Secured under a long-standing master services agreement, this latest contract extends Wood's 35-year relationship with Woodside across their asset portfolio.

Concept definition level engineering associated with the floating production unit, subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines, flow assurance and overall system integration of the upstream development, will be delivered by Wood's specialist field development studies team in Houston, US and Perth, Australia.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood's Specialist Technical Solutions business said: "The proposed development of the Scarborough area assets will maximise value and recoverable resource and we are excited to be chosen to work with Woodside on this significant opportunity, demonstrating our trusted relationship and strong track record of consistent, quality delivery.

"Wood's proven studies expertise spans oil and gas, nuclear, clean energy and mineral sectors, and our specialist engineering teams have unparalleled global experience in providing optimum project solutions for deepwater operations such as Scarborough.

"Furthermore, our technical expertise in concept phase system engineering solutions and in-depth knowledge of Woodside's standards and systems will enable us to confidently execute this fundamental phase of the proposed development safely, efficiently and on time."

Wood has also supported Woodside's Greater Western Flank (GWF-2) project on Australia's North West Shelf from concept development to execution, providing detailed design, procurement activities and engineering support for the subsea pipeline during fabrication and construction.

Earlier this year, the company awarded Wood three contracts to perform subsea and flow assurance concept studies supporting the proposed SNE Field Development in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep Offshore blocks located offshore Senegal.