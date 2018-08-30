Stork awarded Shell North Sea technical support contract

Stork, part of Fluor Corp.'s Diversified Services segment, has been awarded a three-year contract by Shell U.K. Ltd. to provide technical support for a range of Shell's U.K.-based ONEgas assets in the Southern North Sea, as well as onshore facilities, offshore installations and vessels.

"This award demonstrates Stork's ability to provide technical solutions in the Southern North Sea region and Dutch sector of the North Sea," said Taco de Haan, Stork's president. "We look forward to our expanded relationship with Shell by support of their U.K. operations."

Stork will provide onshore support and technical expertise in disciplines such as inspection, electrical and mechanical, as well as offshore leadership positions. The assets covered in the contract include several ONEgas Southern North Sea facilities, the onshore Bacton gas terminal and two offshore installations. Stork will also support the Seafox 4 barge, in addition to Shell's two walk-to-work vessels, which provide specialist offshore maintenance and interventions supporting Southern North Sea operations.

"Stork has a rich heritage of supplying maintenance, modification and asset integrity management activities offshore, predominantly in the U.K. Continental Shelf," said Erik-Jan Bijvank, regional vice president of Stork's U.K., Middle East, Africa and Australia region. "By delivering these technical solutions onshore, we are broadening our ability to serve a key client with its operational needs."

For more information, visit www. fluor.com or www.stork.com.

View in Digital Edition