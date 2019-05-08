Williams receives FERC certificate authorizing Northeast Supply Enhancement Project

Williams reported that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued a certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing the Northeast Supply Enhancement project – an expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline designed to serve New York markets in time for the 2020/2021 winter heating season.

The Northeast Supply Enhancement project will provide 400,000 dekatherms per day of additional natural gas supply to National Grid – the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern United States. National Grid is converting about 8,000 customers per year from heating oil to natural gas in New York City and Long Island. The Northeast Supply Enhancement Project is critical to make these conversions possible, as well as keep up with new development in the area.

“Natural gas is a critical component of the mix of energy sources necessary to meet the region’s growing energy needs and to help meet its aggressive clean air goals,” said Williams Chief Operating Officer Micheal Dunn. “We appreciate the Commission’s thorough review of this important infrastructure enhancement project, which will help ultimately advance New York City toward meeting the statewide carbon emissions goals outlined in the New York State Energy Plan.”

“NESE will provide access to critical supply to serve our customers in New York City and on Long Island, ensuring there is enough natural gas for them to heat their homes and run their businesses,” said National Grid New York President John Bruckner. “This project aligns with our 80x50 pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and supports City and State clean energy goals, while improving safety, reliability, resiliency and maintaining affordability and customer choice.”

The Order issued by the Commission concludes a nearly three-year regulatory review process, ultimately determining that the Northeast Supply Enhancement project will serve the public interest and that environmental impacts would be minimized with the implementation of mitigation measures proposed by the company and FERC.

Following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, Williams anticipates beginning construction on the Northeast Supply Enhancement project facilities in the fall of 2019.

Transco is the nation’s largest-volume interstate natural gas pipeline system. It delivers natural gas to customers through its approximately 10,000-mile pipeline network whose mainline extends nearly 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.