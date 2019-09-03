Williams places Rivervale South to Market project online

Pipeline 4

Williams has successfully placed into full service its Rivervale South to Market project – an expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline system to meet growing heating and power generation demand for northeastern consumers.

The Rivervale South to Market project provides 190,000 dekatherms of firm natural gas service (enough natural gas to meet the daily needs of about 1 million homes) by uprating 10.3 miles of existing Transco pipeline, adding less than a mile of new pipeline looping, and upgrading or modifying existing facilities, all in New Jersey.

“The demand for clean, reliable natural gas is at an all-time high, particularly in the northeastern markets where it has had a direct impact on significantly improving regional air quality,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams. “The Rivervale South to Market project will continue this progress in a manner that minimizes environmental impacts by enhancing and expanding our existing Transco pipeline infrastructure.”

A portion of the Rivervale South to Market project (140,000 dekatherms per day) was placed into service on July 1, 2019. The remaining portion of the project (50,000 dekatherms per day) was placed into service on Sept. 1, 2019.

Construction on the Rivervale South to Market project began in early 2019. With this expansion, the Transco pipeline’s system-design capacity is increased to 17.2 million dekatherms per day.

The Transco pipeline system includes approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline extending nearly 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City. The system is a major provider of cost-effective natural gas services that reach U.S. markets in 12 Southeastern and Atlantic Seaboard states, including major metropolitan areas in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.