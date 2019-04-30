Tellurian announces binding open seasons for the Haynesville Global Access Pipeline and the Delhi Connector Pipeline

Tellurian announced separate binding open seasons on two proposed pipelines that will connect areas of constrained shale production and debottleneck natural gas pipeline infrastructure, further enabling the rapidly growing industrial market in Southwest Louisiana.

Tellurian’s subsidiary Haynesville Global Access Pipeline LLC is seeking to secure prospective shippers for a previously announced natural gas pipeline, the Haynesville Global Access Pipeline (HGAP). HGAP is expected to be a 42-inch diameter, approximately 160-mile interstate pipeline that will interconnect existing pipeline and production facilities in DeSoto Parish to the existing and proposed infrastructure located near Gillis in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. HGAP is estimated to cost just over one billion dollars to construct and will have the capacity to transport up to two billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (bcf/d). Construction is projected to begin in 2022, with an in-service date of mid-2023.

Tellurian's subsidiary Delhi Connector Pipeline LLC is also conducting a binding open season to secure prospective shippers for its newly proposed Delhi Connector Pipeline (DCPL). DCPL is expected to be a 42-inch diameter, approximately 180-mile interstate pipeline connecting the Perryville/Delhi Hub in Richland Parish, Louisiana to Gillis, Louisiana. DCPL is estimated to cost approximately $1.4 billion to construct and will have the capacity to transport at least two bcf/d of natural gas. Construction is projected to begin as early as 2021, with an in-service date as early as 2023.

These two binding open seasons are in addition to Tellurian’s previously announced Permian Global Access Pipeline binding open season.

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, “Tellurian has recognized the critical need we have in the United States for additional natural gas infrastructure that can leverage our country’s prolific shale resources. We are willing to invest and build a pipeline network that connects to key U.S. producing shale basins, detangling the existing pipeline and regional bottlenecks and facilitating the flow of natural gas to feed Southwest Louisiana’s growing industrial demands, which is estimated at 20+ bcf/d by 2025.”

