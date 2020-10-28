TC Energy allocates $1.8B to build Keystone XL project

TC Energy Corporation has awarded more than $1.6 billion worth of contracts to six major American union contractors to execute pipeline construction across 800 miles in three states in the U.S. on the Keystone XL Pipeline in 2021.

The six contractors will be directly responsible for hiring more than 7,000 union workers in 2021, with special emphasis placed on hiring locally first and giving priority to qualified local and Indigenous-owned businesses. When combined with additional 2021 contracts to be announced later, the total number of American union workers constructing Keystone XL in 2021 will exceed 8,000 and $900 million in gross wages. In total, Keystone XL is expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans in 2021, creating more than $1.6 billion in gross wages.

“The awarding of 2021 U.S. construction contracts shows the continued momentum behind Keystone XL. The dedicated members of the Operating Engineers are eager and ready to build this critical piece of modern North American energy infrastructure to the highest quality standards,” said James T. Callahan, General President of the International Union of Operating Engineers. “The 8,000 American union jobs that come with 2021 construction is welcome news and irreplaceable as the U.S. continues our economic recovery.”

The companies awarded contracts include:

Barnard Pipeline (Bozeman, MT)

Associated Pipeline (Houston, TX)

Michels (Brownsville, WI)

Precision Pipeline (Eau Claire, WI)

Price Gregory International (Katy, TX)

U.S. Pipeline (Houston, TX)

“With construction activities well underway in both the U.S. and Canada, Keystone XL is already playing a critical role in contributing to North America's economic recovery,” said Richard Prior, President, Keystone XL Pipeline. “The selection of our U.S. construction contractors for 2021 is an important next step in employing thousands of more American union workers and delivering tangible benefits to local communities and businesses.”

These contractors have extensive experience constructing pipeline and major infrastructure projects in the U.S. and around the world. The contractors were chosen based on TC Energy’s core principles of safety, environmental stewardship and stakeholder engagement along with their financial strength, technical design expertise and contract competitiveness.

“Barnard Pipeline is very excited and honored to receive the official award on Keystone XL. As a Montana contractor, we are proud to build this important project in our great state and to help ensure energy independence for our nation. We believe our reputation for integrity, safety and quality will meet the expectations of the property owners, communities and TC Energy,” said Marty Jorgensen, President, Barnard Pipeline.

Keystone XL remains as critical as ever to meeting today’s economic and energy security needs. The project has announced several significant developments in recent months, including commencing construction and signing the government of Alberta as an equity partner, signing a Project Labor Agreement with four major American unions and creating a US$10 million Green Jobs Training Fund, and offering equity ownership to Indigenous communities across North America. This is in addition to more than $90 million being recorded in the U.S. to date in local and Indigenous spend through TC Energy and the company’s various contractors and suppliers.

Keystone XL highlights

Advances North American energy security

Committed to a greener future by creating $10 million clean energy training fund

Established Indigenous communities as long-term partners

Creating approximately 13,000 high-paying union jobs in the U.S. and Canada

Supporting over 60,000 jobs across North America

For additional information on the project, visit KeystoneXL.com.