NuStar Energy opens binding season to expand its Permian crude system

NuStar Energy L.P. announced today the start of its Binding Open Season for a capacity expansion of its Midland Trunkline within the NuStar Permian Crude System.

NuStar is proposing to expand the capacity of its 20-inch Midland Trunkline that runs from its Stanton Terminal to Midland Junction by adding pump upgrades at the Stanton Terminal. The expansion would offer approximately 60,000 barrels per day of such expanded capacity to the EPIC pipeline at Midland Junction. NuStar is offering up to 90 percent of the expanded capacity to shippers making long-term, ship-or-pay commitments, with at least 10 percent available for walk-up shippers. The project is expected to be in service in the first quarter of 2020.

Binding Open Season

A shipper that executes a transportation services agreement during the Open Season will have the option to elect priority transportation rights on the expanded capacity. The Open Season commences at noon CST on November 20, 2019 and will extend until 5:00 pm CST on December 20, 2019. The Notice of Binding Open Season is available on the NuStar Energy L.P. website at www.nustarenergy.com. Potential shippers must sign a confidentiality agreement before receiving the Open Season documents. A copy of the confidentiality agreement is available by contacting PermianOpenSeason@nustarenergy.com.