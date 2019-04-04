NEB files Trans Mountain expansion reconsideration report

The National Energy Board (NEB) recently delivered its reconsideration report to Canada's government, with an overall recommendation that the Trans Mountain Expansion Project is in the Canadian public interest and should be approved.

The NEB will impose 156 conditions on the project if it is approved and has made 16 new recommendations to Canada's government. The recommendations relate to matters that fall outside of the NEB's regulatory mandate, but within the authority of the Canadian government.

The reconsideration report concluded project-related marine shipping could cause significant adverse environmental effects, but the NEB recommends that the government find they can be justified in the circumstances, in light of the considerable benefits of the project and measures to minimize its effects.

The benefits of the project include increased access to diverse markets for Canadian oil; new jobs throughout Canada; the development of capacity of local and indigenous individuals, communities and businesses; direct spending on pipeline materials in Canada; and considerable revenues to various levels of government.

The conditions the NEB must comply with if the project is approved include emergency preparedness and response, protection of the environment, consultation with affected indigenous communities, commercial support for the project prior to construction and financial responsibility on the part of the company.

"As indicated in the NEB's report, the NEB has delivered a comprehensive, evidence- based, fair and meaningful review of project-related marine shipping within the timeline required by the government of Canada," said Dr. Robert Steedman, chief environment officer of NEB. "The NEB listened to a range of diverse views and carefully considered all of the evidence submitted."

