Marathon, Motiva capture ILTA’s top safety award

ILTA was pleased to present its coveted Platinum Safety Award to Marathon Petroleum Company L.P. and Motiva Enterprise LLP at its 39th Annual ILTA Operating Conference and Trade Show in Houston, Texas, last week. In addition, Energy Transfer L.P. and Motiva won a Five-Year Safety Milestone Award for long-term excellence in terminal safety performance.

ILTA also presented the ILTA Safety Excellence Award for 2018 to: Andeavor Logistics; Asphalt Operating Services, LLC; Benchmark River and Rail Terminals; Buckeye Partners; Chemserve Terminal of Wilmington, LLC; Citgo Petroleum Corporation; Demaco Terminal Operations Company; Energy Transfer; Enterprise Products; Ergon Terminaling Inc.; Flint Hills Resources; Martin Operating Partnership; MIPC, LLC; Murphy Oil USA, Inc.; Nustar Energy LP; Phillips 66 Company; Petro-Diamond Terminal; Plains All American; TransMontaigne Partners LLC; Vopak Americas; and Zenith Energy Terminals.

ILTA issued a press release and posted pictures and names on its social media channels.

“Safety is the terminal industry’s top priority,” said ILTA Chairman Jim Dugan, who also serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer of TransMontaigne Partners. “That’s why it’s so important to celebrate the impressive safety accomplishments of Marathon and Motiva – and all of our winners – and encourage all terminal operators to strive for continuous safety improvement. ILTA’s safety program not only allows us to measure our industry’s performance but also share success stories and learn from each other.”

ILTA’s safety awards, presented every year since 2007, recognize terminal operating member companies for outstanding safety performance. Each year, two companies – one large and one small – receive the highest honor, the Platinum Safety Award. These companies must achieve an average total recordable incident rate of 0.5 or less per 100 employees and submit a description of their company safety programs for review by their peers.

If a company uses contractor labor, it must demonstrate that it has a contractor safety management program in place to be eligible for consideration.

For their 2018 performance, Marathon Petroleum won the large company Platinum Safety Award, while Motiva captured the small company Platinum Safety Award.

ILTA recognized Energy Transfer and Motiva with Five-Year Safety Milestone Awards. This award category recognizes sustained excellence in terminal safety over consecutive years. For Energy Transfer and Motiva, this means they participated in the ILTA Safety Survey and Recognition Program and qualified for a Safety Excellence Award during each calendar year from 2014 through 2018.

The 21 companies receiving the Safety Excellence Award achieved an average total recordable incident rate per 100 employees of 0.75 or less during 2018.