EPIC transports its first crude oil shipment

EPIC Midstream has completed the loading of its first shipment of crude oil from its new dock in the Inner Harbor, another milestone in the Port of Corpus Christi’s continued growth as a net exporter of American energy.

“With the safe loading of its first vessel from the Port of Corpus Christi, we extend a hearty congratulations to Phil Mezey, EPIC Midstream CEO, and his team,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “As increasingly more Texas crude oil production finds its way to the most competitive gateway on the entire U.S. Gulf Coast, the Port of Corpus Christi continues its record-breaking economic evolution as the true Energy Port of the Americas™.”

The Port of Corpus Christi currently is the nation’s third largest port by total revenue tonnage and is the second largest exporter of U.S. crude oil.

“The EPIC Marine Terminal adds a much needed export location for the Delaware, Permian and Eagle Ford Basins,” said Phillip Mezey, Chief Executive Officer for EPIC. “We are proud to partner with the Port of Corpus Christi to provide this vital export service.”