Enterprise to expand and extend Acadian Gas Pipeline System in Louisiana

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise”) today announced plans to expand and extend its Acadian natural gas system to deliver growing volumes of natural gas from the Haynesville Shale to the liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) market in South Louisiana. The project will include construction of an approximately 80-mile pipeline originating near Cheneyville, Louisiana on Enterprise’s Acadian Haynesville Extension to third party interconnects near Gillis, Louisiana, including multiple pipelines serving LNG export facilities in South Louisiana and southeast Texas. In aggregate, the LNG export market for this region includes design send out capacity currently operating or under construction of approximately 15 billion cubic feet per day (“Bcf/d”). The Gillis Lateral will have a capacity of approximately 1 Bcf/d.

As part of the project, Enterprise also plans to increase capacity on the Acadian Haynesville Extension by adding horsepower at its Mansfield compressor station in De Soto Parish. When completed, the expansion and extension project will increase the Acadian system’s capability to transport Haynesville natural gas production from 1.8 Bcf/d to 2.1 Bcf/d. The project is supported by long-term customer contracts and is expected to begin service in mid-2021.

“The Haynesville region currently produces approximately 11 Bcf/d of natural gas, which is expected to grow to approximately 14 Bcf/d by 2025,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “The expansion and extension of the Acadian system enhances our capability to link supply to some of the most attractive markets in the U.S. Once this project is completed, our Acadian system will be able to deliver a total of 2.1 Bcf/d of Haynesville production into the LNG market, South Louisiana industrial complex and other interconnects that serve attractive southeastern U.S. markets.”

The Legacy Acadian and Haynesville Extension pipelines are part of the Acadian Gas Pipeline System, which is comprised of approximately 1,300 miles of natural gas pipelines. It links natural gas supplies in Louisiana and offshore Gulf of Mexico with local distribution companies, electric utility plants and industrial customers located primarily in the Baton Rouge/New Orleans/Mississippi River corridor area. Enterprise’s 357-mile Haynesville Gathering System, which has a capacity of approximately 1.3 Bcf/d and can treat up to 810 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, provides a significant and reliable source of supply for the Acadian system.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.